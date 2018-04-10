Henry Grady Paris of Chattanooga, Tenn., died Friday, April 6, 2018, at his home. He was born on September 2, 1947, in Akron, Ohio, to his late parents, Doris Lynette Kennedy Paris and Grady V. Paris, of Rome. He graduated from Darlington School in 1965. He received his BS, MS, and PhD from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He did post-doctoral study at Carnegie Mellon University and worked for many years as a scientist at labs around the country. In 2007 he left the scientific world to work for Presbyterian Disaster Assistance in Mississippi, helping rebuild after Hurricane Katrina. In 2012 he received a M.Div from Union Presbyterian Seminary. He preached at First Presbyterian Church, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., and was director of homeless outreach at Second Presbyterian Church of Chattanooga. From October 2016 until his death he served at First Presbyterian Church, Spring City, Tenn.
He is survived by his wife, Terry; his sons, Thomas Reid Paris, of Atlanta, and Russell Keith Paris, of Washington, D.C.; his brother, Mark Paris, of Rome; several aunts and uncles and many cousins in Georgia, Florida and Ohio.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. April 14, 2018 at Northside Presbyterian Church in Chattanooga. His ashes will be scattered at the New River Gorge in West Virginia, one of the oldest rivers in the world, so he can be closer to the creation.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Helping Hands Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 455, Spring City, TN 37381.
Arrangements by Lane Funeral Home, Chattanooga, Tennessee, 423-877-3524, www.lanefh.com.