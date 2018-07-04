Henry Glenn Simpson passed away July 1 2018. Born June 24, 2018, he was a resident of Floyd County.
He is survived by his father, David Simpson and mother, Lauren Padgett Simpson and a proud sister, Miss Sadie Simpson. He is preceded in death by his sister, Berkley Simpson.
Private graveside service will be conducted on Friday, July 6, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Jason Willis presiding.
Private graveside service will be conducted on Friday, July 6, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Jason Willis presiding.