Jerry Ray Henderson, age 76, of Rome passed away Friday November 22, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday November 26, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, Dr. Billy Rabern, officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga., 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
