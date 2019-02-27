Mrs. Helen Swindle, age 95, a longtime resident of Lindale, Ga., passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019.
Mrs. Swindle was born in Polk County, Georgia on April 27, 1923, the youngest of nine children of William Milton Garner and Margarette Carrie McKibben Garner. She was married to Grady Smith for 48 years, from 1942 until his death in 1992. She was later married C.H. Swindle from 1999 until his death in 2014. Mrs. Swindle was a longtime, active member of the Lindale United Methodist Church. She worked for many years as a lab technician at West Point Pepperell in Lindale and later worked as secretary for the Floyd County Police Department, from 1972 until her retirement in 1988. For the last four years of her life, Mrs. Swindle was a resident of Rosewood in Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga.
Survivors include her two children, Wayne Smith (Joyce), Chattanooga, Tenn., and Martha Smith (Jim Strickland), Marietta; three grandchildren, Bethany Swann (Tyson), Stephen Smith, and Meredith Ogle; three great grandchildren, Alexandria Meek (Brad), Bailey Ogle, and Sean Ogle; two great, great grandchildren; Lexus Keith and Garrett Meek; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Lindale United Methodist Church with the Rev. Francisco Artley officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and include Meredith Ogle, Sean Ogle, Tyson Swann, Clay Strickland, Skip Gilcrease, and Brad Meek.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.