Mrs. Helen Ruth Smith Coughenour, age 92, of Rome, Ga., formerly of Osteen, Fla., entered into the rest of her Lord on Sunday, January 27, 2019.
Mrs. Coughenour was born on May 1, 1926, in Greensburg, Pa., daughter of the late Russell S. Smith and the late Lillian Olive Webber Smith. She was the faithful wife of Donald for 69 years, serving with him in the United Methodist Church for 56 years. She was associated with Hewlett Packard and worked as a machine operator.
Mrs. Coughenour was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Donald Wayne Coughenour.
Survivors include two daughters, Jeanine Holt (Michael), Rome, and Beth Glatzer, Sommerset, Pa.; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; sister, Eileen Steiner, Middletown, Pa.; brother, Robert S. Smith, Middletown, Pa.; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Michael Holt officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to Robert & Maridith Lane Missions, c/o The Church at Northside, 75 N. Floyd Park Road, Rome, Ga., 30165.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, Rome, Ga., has charge of the arrangements.