Mrs. Helen Robbins Gann, age 90, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Gann was born on March 20, 1928 to the late Robert L. Robbins and Addie Woodall Robbins. She was married to Roland Gann for over 50 years until his death in 2000. She was a born again Christian that loved her lord and savior Jesus Christ. She loved serving in the churches she had been a member of over the years and enjoyed spending time with her family. She also loved animals and had given many dogs and cats a loving home over the years. She worked at McCall Hospital as the switchboard operator for many years and also Jack Robbins Furniture Company until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roland Gann; three brothers, Chester Robbins, Robert Robbins, and Jack Robbins; three sisters, Willa Bowman, Rosa Shaw, Nell Quarles, Virginia Duncan; and one granddaughter, Alison McCauley.
Survivors include her son, Steve (Kathy) Gann, of Rome; daughter, Jane (Mike) McCauley, of Rome; five grandchildren, Michael McCauley, Stefanie Gann, Matthew Gann, Jennifer Chandler, Jessica Mohler; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Green, of Atlanta.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Swann officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour on Friday, April 27, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Matthew Gann, Michael McCauley, John Mohler, Bailey Mohler, Brendan Mohler, and Ryan Loveless.
We would like to thank Riverwood Senior Living and Tapestry Hospice for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers and to honor her love for animals, contributions may be made to the Humane Society.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements on Mrs. Gann.