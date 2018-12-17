Mrs. Helen Eloise Norman Rogers, age 90, of Rome, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Johnny Sisson and the Rev. David Fincher officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangement.