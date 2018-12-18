Mrs. Helen Eloise Norman Rogers, age 90, of Rome, passed away Sunday December 16, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Rogers was born December 13, 1928, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Harold Parks Norman and Ida Mae Hopkins Norman. Mrs. Rogers was a lifetime member of Wilkerson Road Baptist Church and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Rogers, brothers, Ed Norman and Franklin Norman, and sister, Katherine Hennon.
Surivors include daughters, Kathy (Steve) Gann, Rome, and Judy (James) Jones, Rome; grandchildren, Jennifer Chandler, Jessica Mohler, Scott Richey, Matt Gann, Stefanie Gann; 8 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. today, Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Johnny Sisson and the Rev. David Fincher officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Pallbearers include Matt Gann, Ryan Loveless, Rick Loveless, Brendan Mohler, and Bailey Mohler.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD about Mrs. Rogers' life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangement.