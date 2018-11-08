Mrs. Helen Elizabeth Kilgore, age 80, of Silver Creek, passed away on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, in Cherokee County, Alabama.
Mrs. Kilgore was born in Floyd County, Georgia, on June 24, 1938, daughter of the late Claude Warren and the late Hattie Lou Lee Warren. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Bobbie Jean Long and Betty Lou Little.
Mrs. Kilgore worked for a number of years in the textile industry at Pepperell Manufacturing and Fox Manufacturing. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Gordon Kilgore; a daughter, Gail Kilgore Smith (Don), Lindale; a son, Randy Kilgore (Lora), Ooltewah, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Amanda Godwin, Dustin Kilgore, and Caleb Crider; three sisters, Joyce Maynor (Bill), Marilyn Kilgore (Spencer), and Linda Clanton; special nephews and nieces, Danny & Karen Little, Corey & Briana Little, and Joel & Janis Little; other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Spencer Kilgore and Mr. Danny Little officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and include: Active: Joel Little, Corey Little, Kyle Newberry, Joey Newberry, Tony Warren, and Quinton Stephens. Honorary: Logan Kilgore and Davey Roberson.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.