Helen Beatrice Tillery, age 76, of Rome, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Tillery was born on May 30, 1942, in Cherokee County, Alabama, to the late Alvin Lester Conner and Lettie Willingham Conner.
She was an artist for Lexmark Carpet for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Donnie, Ronnie, William, and Jack Conner.
Survivors include her husband, James Tillery; two daughters, Debra Tillery and Darlene White; grandchildren, Lashae (Jason) Walker; sister, Patsy Phillips.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Rabern officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the service hour on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes to Mrs. Tillery.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.