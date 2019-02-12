Helen B. Chambers passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on Jan. 26, 2019, at the age of 75.
She is survived by her six children, Yolanda (Kenny) Slack, Alonzo Shedrick, Larry (Jamie) Shedrick Jr., Pamela (Marvin) Payne, Retina (Kevin) Shedrick-Flint, and Vincent (Eula) Shedrick; a special daughter, Vicky Askew; 13 grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial services will be held on Feb. 16, 2019, at Springfield Baptist Church, 113 Smith Street NE, Rome, Ga., 30161, at 1:00 p.m.