Memory is the only paradise from which no one can be banished.
With great sadness and thankful for great memories and good times, with love and gratitude, we are taking our farewell from my lovely wife, our mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Heidi Suhner-Schluep, Doctor of Philosophy and former State Representative, January 4, 1945 – July 15, 2018.
There were still so many things to say and experiences to be shared, but time was not on our side. After a long and courageous battle against cancer you quietly fell asleep at home.
We are deeply missing you: Otto H. Suhner, Bözberg; Urs Suhner and Barbara Brücker, with Rebecca, Rosina, and Frederik, Auenstein; Beat and Carmen Suhner-Brassel, with Vivienne, Emilia, Pascale, and Aurelia, Horn-TG; Jürg and Papia Suhner-Roy, with Rahul and Shalina, Baden.
The funeral services will take place on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the City Protestant Church in Brugg-CH. Burial services will be held within the closer family member circle.
For donations and condolences for the deceased we ask you to please consider the Argovia Philharmonic/Aargauer Symphony Orchestra, IBAN CH51 0076 1502 5683 5200 2. Mention Heidi Suhner.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the Suhner family.