Heather Leigh Wheat Shelton, age 30, of Sevierville, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at LaConte Medical Center in Sevierville. She was a loving wife and mother and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Richard "G-Paw" Eidson and Richard Cook; and father-in-law, Glenn D. Hamilton. She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Shelton; children, Christian Pinkham, Dagan Shelton, and River Shelton; father, Melvin (Susan) Wheat; mother, Carla (Mike) Howard; mother-in-law, Lynn Hamilton; brothers, Jacob Allen and Justin Howard; sisters, Brenlyn Wheat, Bailey West, and Zoe Wheat; grandparents, Charles Wheat, Sandra Cook, and Bill and Carol Lambdin; great grandmother, Mildred Wheat; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday, October 6, at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow with the Rev. Ken Cole officiating. Flowers and donations to the family will be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.