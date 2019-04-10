Mrs. Hazel Morris Cowan, age 98, of Silver Creek, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Cowan was born in Floyd County on February 13, 1921, daughter of the late Robert E. and Annie Shannon Morris. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Cowan Sr.; by her two sons, James E. Cowan Jr. and Gary M. Cowan; by her six brothers, one sister, two half-sisters, and one half-brother.
Mrs. Cowan was a retired postal employee. She was involved in many different clubs including Floyd County Homemakers from 1950s to 1980s, Rome Bridge Club, and the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NAARFE). Her most favorite activity was playing rummy with her grandson.
Mrs. Cowan was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Shane and Cindy Cowan and Kirk and Hope Cowan, Susan and Emmett Smith, Jennifer Cowan and Kristy Cox; her five great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel with Dr. Jimmy Gentry officiating and with her grandson, Shane Cowan, delivering the eulogy. A private interment will be held at Wax Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until the service time.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.