Mrs. Hazel Bennett Davis Mull, affectionately known as "Bettie", age 87, of Rome, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11 am at First Baptist Church of Lindale with her Pastor, the Rev. Eric Whelchel, officiating. Private interment will follow later in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7 pm.
A complete obituary notice will be included in the Monday edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.