Mr. Harvey E. "Fred" Middleton, age 81, of Rome, passed away on Monday, January 14, 2019, at his daughter's residence.
Mr. Middleton was born in Floyd County, Georgia, on October 22, 1937, son of the late Thomas Vince Middleton and the late Minnie Mamie Simmons Middleton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Levon "Von" Carr Middleton by a son, Harvey Chris Middleton; by two sisters, Fronnie Couey and Vivian Cochran; and by three brothers, Homer, Willie V., and Emmett Middleton.
Mr. Middleton worked for a number of years in construction with the Southern Carpenters Union. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Dawn Casey, Rome; three grandsons, Zach Casey, Mikki Cunningham, and Von Casey; three great grandchildren; three brothers, Russell Middleton, Calhoun, Ned Middleton, Rome, and Bobby Middleton, Rome; several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to niece, Tammy Carr, and nephew, Danny Carr, for all their love and care.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church with the Rev. Rob Miller and the Rev. Shane Stephenson officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Mr. Middleton will lie in state at the church on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the service time.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and include: active: Zach Casey, Mikki Cunningham, Von Casey, David Cantrell, Anthony Cromer, and Matt Turner; honorary: nephews.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.