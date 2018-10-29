Mr. Harold Eugene Proctor Sr., age 84, of Rome, passed away Sunday, October 28, 2018, in a local healthcare facility. Mr. Proctor was born in Cleburne County, Ala., on March 4, 1934, son of the late Robert E. Lee Proctor and the late Mae Morris Proctor. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Boatner and Betty Childers, and by two brothers, Charles and Edward Proctor Sr. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Otasco on Broad Street for many years until closing. He was also employed as a school crossing guard with the Rome City School System for the past ten years. Mr. Proctor was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church, and was a member of Euharlee Lodge #457 F. & A.M. for over 50 years. Survivors include his wife, the former Ann Morris, to whom he was married on December 22, 1952; a son, H.E. "Gene" Proctor Jr. (Treva), Rome; three grandchildren, Tabitha Helms (Clint), Rome, Stephanie Jenkins (Josh), Rome, and Dan Proctor (Kacie), Euharlee; two great grandchildren, Parker Jenkins and McKenzie Proctor; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the graveside in Rome Memorial Park. The Rev. Harold Ingram will officiate with the Euharlee Lodge #457 F. & A.M. having charge of graveside Masonic rites. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and include Dan Proctor, Clint Helms, Josh Jenkins, Edward Proctor Jr., Tony Jones, and David Trott. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.