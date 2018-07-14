Mr. Harold Cicero Beard, age 75, of Cave Spring, formerly of Lindale, passed away Friday morning, July 13, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mr. Beard was born in Floyd County, Ga. on July 9, 1943, son of the late James Samuel Beard and the late Mildred Lucille Butts Beard. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Ann Beard Kochanski. Mr. Beard was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was a delivery truck driver for Auto Parts Store in Rome and was employed part-time with Sam’s Club. He was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Elaina Beard, Cave Spring; a granddaughter, Kaytlin Ford, Cave Spring; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 16, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard extending military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the service hour.
Kenneth Kight and Israel Dowdy will serve as pallbearers.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.