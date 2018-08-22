Harlee Rian Toland, infant daughter of Jacob Toland and Stephanie Matthews Toland, passed away in an Atlanta hospital on Friday, August 17, 2018.
Survivors include her parents, Jacob and Stephanie Matthews Toland; maternal grandparents, Rebecca Leal and Vidal Leal; paternal grandparents, Vicki Toland and Gary Toland; siblings, Kellin Matthews, Nolan Toland, Allen Toland; aunts, Michelle Leal (Nicholas), Sarah Toland, Kim Ramos, Kathy Mitchell; uncles, Emilio Leal (Anjeanett), Joshua Toland, Shane King (Lashun).
Harlee was preceded in death by her uncle, Kevin King.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, August 24, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Billy Rabern officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.