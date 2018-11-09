Mr. Harlan Eugene Worthington, age 80, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Worthington was born on April 29, 1938, in Rome, Ga., son of the late Paul Buford Worthington and the late Agnes Louise Smith. He was a high school graduate and veteran of the United States Army. In the military, Mr. Worthington specialized as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. Following his military service, he took lessons to become a recreational pilot at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport. He spent many days in the air with his boys. Harlan was also an avid motorcyclist. He and his boys developed a love of racing or just cruising the roads. In 1980, Mr. Worthington met Kathy; they married in December of 1982. Life continued for these two with joys, children, and friends. Prior to retirement in 2000, Harlan was associated with Inland Container for 40 years. Following retirement, Mr. Worthington spent his time with family, helping with construction projects, being the neighborhood bicycle repairman, and working in his garden.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Jennette Baxter, and a stepson, Allen Gurley.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Kathy Worthington, Rome; two sons, Mike Worthington (Susan), Summerville, and Brian Worthington (June), Rome; a grandson, Jake Worthington; four stepchildren, Barbara Rainwater (John), Rome, Julie Boatfield (Carl), Rome, Jerry Gurley (Becky), Rome, David Gurley (Sandra), Rome; nine step-grandchildren, Sara, Amy (Matthew), Abby, Zack, Sam, Austin, Jason, Kevin, and Amanda; two great step-grandchildren, Brylee and Ile.
In accordance with Mr. Worthington's wishes, he will be cremated.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, November 12, 2018, at 5 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. At other hours, the family may be reached at the home of Brian and June Worthington, 109 Robin Street, Rome, Ga., 30165.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.