Mr. Harlan Eugene Worthington, age 80, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at his residence.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Kathy Worthington, Rome; two sons, Mike Worthington (Susan), Summerville, Brian Worthington (June), Rome; a grandson, Jake Worthington; four step-children, Barbara Rainwater (John), Rome, Julie Boatfield (Carl), Rome, Jerry Gurley (Becky), Rome, David Gurley (Sandra), Rome; nine step-grandchildren, Sara, Amy (Matthew), Abby, Zack, Sam, Austin, Jason, Kevin and Amanda; two great-step-grandchildren, Brylee and Ile; brother, William Harbin Worthington, St. Augustine, FL; sister, sister, Glenda Fay Wadsworth, Cave Spring, GA.
In accordance with Mr. Worthington's wishes, he will be cremated.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM. At other hours, the family may be reached at the home of Brian and June Worthington, 109 Robin Street, Rome, GA, 30165.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, November 12, 2018, at 5 PM, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel with the Rev. Harry Carter officiating.
