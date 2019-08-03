Ronald Dennis Harkins, 65, of Rome, passed away on August 2, 2019, at his residence. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda Marie Harkins; Mother, Geraldine Harkins; and Father, M.G. Harkins. Mr. Harkins is survived by a wife, Deborah Harkins; Children, Hannah Kloskey (Mark), Joshua Harkins (Heather) of Waynesboro, GA, Beth Wilkins (Larry) of Rome, GA, and Patrick Ray (Jennifer) of Adairsville, GA; Grandchildren, Garner and Benjamin Kloskey, Caleb, Hayden and Zachary Ray, and Malachi and Hosanna Grace Wilkins; Siblings, David Harkins (Sharon), John Harkins (Robbie) of Rome, GA, and Kathy Pitt (Jeff) of Beaufort, SC; and several nieces and nephews. He was a 1972 graduate of Model High School, U.S. Air Force veteran and an avid Eagle Scout. He attended Coosa Valley Technical College where he learned to weld. Mr. Harkins was a member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 72, where he worked as a welder, pipefitter and inspector for more than 43 years. Upon his wishes, he will be cremated and a private service will be held for his family.