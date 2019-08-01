Mr. Gordon Lee Haney, age 94, of Lindale, passed away August 1, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday August 3, 2019 at Lindale Church of God. Interment will follow in Anderson-Reeves Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the hour of service on Saturday, at Lindale Church of God, 585 Park Ave. Lindale, Ga. 30147. Please visit our website www.goodshepherdfh.net to view the obituary. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.