Gordon L. Haney: World War II Veteran, Gideon, and Senior Olympics Champion, 446. Mr. Gordon Lee Haney of Lindale passed away at home with his family early in the morning of August 1, 2019. He was 94. Mr. Haney was born May 29, 1925, in Floyd County, Georgia. His parents, Paul Haney and Stella Silvers Haney, and brothers, Mark, Donald, Buford, and Alton, preceded him in death. An Army veteran of World War II, PFC Haney served in the Southwest Pacific campaign for three years. He landed in Theatre on "Good Enough" Island and his regiment was redirected into New Guinea. Mr. Haney was awarded the Bronze Star and Combat Infantryman Badge among other campaign medals. He used his military pay to build the home where he lived for the rest of his life and raised his family. Mr. Haney became an icon at Mathis Builders Hardware, where he worked for 62 years. Faith was vital to both Gordon and Dora Haney. Mr. Haney was a member of the Lindale Church of God, where he served as Deacon and Treasurer. For more than 40 years, Gordon Haney traveled rural communities on behalf of Gideon's International. He spoke, personally distributed Bibles, and helped raise considerable funds for the organization. Memorial donations to Gideons in Mr. Haney's name would be appreciated. Mr. Haney was a superior athlete in sports from softball and horseshoes to hunting and fishing. He competed and medaled in County, Regional, and National Senior sports for 24 years, often defeating younger opponents. He learned of his illness while preparing to attend the 2019 National Senior Olympic Sports competition in New Mexico. He woke his family early Monday morning crowing like a rooster to greet the dawn. He told his sons, "Don't be sad. We've known each other a long time." His last words before slipping off were, "I'd like to go fishing." Gordon Haney fishes now in the deep, clear waters of time. Survivors include his wife, Dora Moss Haney, to whom he was married 68 years. His six children include CSM (ret) Eric L. Haney (Dianna); Iris Haney Garrett (Rick); Lowell Haney (Teresa); Penny Haney Treglown (Dale); Benjamin Haney; and Mollie Haney. His descendants include 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His late granddaughter, Marlowe Treglown, inspired the founding of The Sweet Cocoon, a retreat for disabled children and their families. Services will be held Saturday, August 3, at the Lindale Church of God, 585 Park Ave., Lindale, Ga., 30147. The family will receive friends there from 12 noon-2 p.m. when services begin. Pastor Glyn Davis will officiate. Interment will follow in Anderson-Reeves Family Cemetery in Polk County. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.