Mr. Robert Donald "Don" Hammond, age 78, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, in Knoxville, TN. Mr. Hammond was born in Lindale, GA on November 21, 1941, son of the late Williard Charles Hammond and the late Mary Lou Frazier Hammond. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, James Williard Hammond and Larry Neal Hammond, Sr. Mr. Hammond was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War. A retired Master Chief Petty Officer, he was awarded a Bronze Star in 1970. He was a member of New Testament Baptist Church in Maynardville, TN. Mr. Hammond was a member of the American Legion Post #136 in Lindale and was a Mason and a Shriner. Survivors include his wife, Lila Hammond, Knoxville, TN; 2 daughters, Donna Barnes and Beverly Wilmoth, both of Dalton, GA; a son, Robert S. Hammond, Dalton, GA; 2 step-children, Lisa Moore and Leona Forbes; a brother, Perry Ray Hammond, Rome, GA; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2pm at the graveside in East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. His Pastor, the Rev. Mike Samples and his close friend, Brother Terry Simmons will officiate with the United States Navy Honor Guard presenting military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or at donorrelations@shrinenet.org. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
