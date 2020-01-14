Mary Younce Hall, 99, of O'Fallon, MO, (formally of Rome, Georgia) passed away on January 12, 2020. She was born to parents Russell D. Younce and Treva F. Younce, on April 6th, 1920 in Troy, Ohio. She moved to Rome in 1945 and was a life-long resident. She only recently moved to Missouri to live with her son and daughter-in-law. Mary worked as a Homemaker for most of her life years. She enjoyed playing Bridge, and she was very involved in her church: The First United Methodist Church of Rome. Earlier in her life she was active in the Junior Service League and was on the committee that started The Chiaha Harvest Fair. She was a Floyd Pink Lady and member of the committee that started the very first gift shop at Floyd Hospital. In later years she was involved in Meals on Wheels. Mary met Rosaire A. Hall in High School, and they were married in 1942 in Troy, Ohio. Together they raised 2 children: David A. Hall and Sally J. Hall. Mary is survived by her son, David Hall, and daughter-in-law Patti Hall from O'Fallon, MO. She is also survived by her granddaughters Patricia (Dede) Thies from St. Peters, MO and Heather Forbes from Palmetto, FL; as well as 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Rosaire Hall, and her daughter Sally Hall. A family memorial celebration is scheduled for a time in the future in Missouri.
