Mr. James Edward Hall, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, in a local hospital. Mr. Hall was born in Memphis, TN, on August 16, 1937, son of the late Samuel W. Hall and Frances Ney Long Hall. He attended Whitehaven High School in Memphis and graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1959. Mr. Hall owned and operated Hardin's Gift Store in Rome from 1973 until 1994. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Waunel Murray "Winnie" Hall on April 28, 2012, whom he married January 22, 1970. Mr. Hall is survived by three children, Bart (Lisa) Hall of Knoxville, TN, Laura (Jeff) Ivie of Cave City, KY, and Jimmy Hall of Rome. Seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews also survive The family will plan a private service for Mr. Hall in the future. Salmon Funeral Home makes this announcement for the family.
