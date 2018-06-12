Mr. H. Langford, age 97, of Rome, passed away at his residence on Sunday morning, June 10, 2018.
Mr. Langford was born on January 22, 1921 to the late Mr. Newt Langford and Mrs. Della Mae Baxter Langford. Mr. Langford was an active member of Friendship Baptist Church for over 40 years and was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Langford worked at Fox Manufacturing for 42 years. He was a master at woodworking, loved to spent time with grandchildren, and loved singing karaoke. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mildred Harris Langford.
Survivors include daughter, Ann (Gerald) Dunn; sons, Carley A. Langford and Edward (Aundrie) Langford; brother, Tommy Langford; sister, Juanita Ledford; grandchildren, Sherry Reich, Wayne Dunn, Elisa Bridges, and Debbie Roberson; eight great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Friendship Baptist Church with the Rev. Brandon Bruce officiating. Interment will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with military rites conducted by Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 American Legion Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include the following, who are asked to meet at the church by 1:30 p.m. on Thursday: Wayne Dunn, Brittney Rice, Matt Maddox, Pete Roberson, Jonathan Bridges, Timothy Bridges, Breanna Roberson, Katie Roberson, Rena Dunn, Max Reich, Phillip Roberson, Gerald Dunn, and Mike Wigley.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.