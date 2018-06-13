H. Langford, age 97, of Rome, passed away at his residence Sunday morning, June 10, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Friendship Baptist Church with the Rev. Brandon Bruce officiating. Interment will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.