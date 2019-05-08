Gus Rhinehart, age 82, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mr. Rhinehart was born July 15, 1936, in Hiawassee, Ga., a son of the late Victor Rhinehart and Ruby Burch Rhinehart.
He was a member of Mount Alto Baptist Church, and for over 40 year owned and operated Rhinehart's Garage. He attended Possum Trot School.
Mr. Rhinehart was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Riordan Rhinehart; son, Kenny Rhinehart; brothers, M.L. and Randall Rhinehart.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Bebe Rhinehart, Rome; brothers, John (Sandra) Rhinehart, Power Springs, and Barnette Rhinehart, Texas; sisters, Ruth (Jerry) Dunn, Rockmart, and Janis (Gene) Mooney, Rome; granddaughters, Savanna Rhinehart, Delaney Rhinehart; brother-in-law, Ned Riordan Jr.; sister-in-law, Linda Riordan (Craig) Allee; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Billy Carver officiating. Interment will be in Mount Alto Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.