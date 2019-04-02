Mr. Grover Franklin Mitchell, age 84, of Lindale, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Mitchell was born in Floyd County, Ga., on September 17, 1934, son of the late Grover Cleveland Mitchell and the late Pearl Miles Mitchell. He was a retired brick mason and a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post No. 136 in Lindale, a lifetime member of the V.F.W., and was a member of the 40 & 8.
Mr. Mitchell had recently received Christ as his Savior.
Survivors include two sons, Greg Mitchell, Rome, and Kenneth Sutton, Lindale; three grandchildren, Alisha Sutton, Colby Mitchell, and Brianna Mitchell, all of Rome; three great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Mr. Mitchell's request, he will be cremated and services will be held at a later date. Mr. Mitchell will be inurned at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.