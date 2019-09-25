Mr. Jackson Wheeler "Jack" Gresham, Sr., age 77, of Armuchee, GA, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Mr. Gresham was born in Floyd County, GA on July 13, 1942. He was the son of the late Sidney Johnson Gresham and the late Lorene Kerns Gresham Tichler. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Herman Tichler, by four brothers, Eugene Gresham, Ernest Gresham, Herbert Gresham, James Gresham, and by one sister, Mary Bruner. Survivors include his wife, Linda Selman Gresham, to whom he was married on January 28, 1961, Armuchee; son, Jackson Wheeler "Jay" Gresham, Jr. (Anita), Armuchee; daughter, Jennifer Baxter (Stephen), Rome; two grandchildren, Chelsea Baxter-Bester (Paul), Durban, South Africa, and Hunter Bryant Gresham, Armuchee; nieces and nephews Mr. Gresham was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church. He was a 50-year Mason of Floyd Springs Lodge # 167 F & A. M. Jack retired in August 2007 from the Floyd County Board of Education, where he was an Executive Director of Facilities. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Viking Engineering, Fridley, MN, as a consulting engineer. He also was in the wood business for several years. Jack enjoyed reading, watching television and being with his family and friends. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2:00 PM, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Dr. David Howard officiating and with the eulogy written by his granddaughter, Chelsea Baxter-Bester being recited by his daughter, Jennifer Baxter. Masonic rites will be presented by Floyd Springs Lodge #167 F. & A. M. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial contributions be made to ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation), by mail: 2890 Mitchell Drive, Walnut Creek, CA, 94598, 925-256-1273 or by email: arflife.org. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.