Patricia "Trish" Ann Hannon Gresham, age 72, of Rome died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at a local hospital following a brief illness. Trish was born in Cartersville, Georgia on February 21, 1947 but spent most of her life in Rome and Floyd County. She is preceded in death by her parents Edna Jane Pascoe Firestone (stepfather Claude Carlton Firestone, Jr.), and William (Bill) Hannon (stepmother Lucille Hannon). Trish worked and retired from the Shipping Department of Inland Container (later International Paper) after 25 years. She spent retirement as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She also loved tinkering with her plants and flowers. In October she enjoyed a trip to the Smokey Mountains to attend the wedding of granddaughter Ashley Gresham and her groom Ryan Cleary. Recently, she "danced the night away" at the wedding reception of granddaughter Kelcie Davis and her groom, Jordan Cook. She was always happiest at family events and gatherings. Ms. Gresham is survived by son Eugene Douglas Gresham, III. (special friend Kim Motes) and daughter Valerie Gresham Davis (Monty); brothers James P. (Bo) Firestone (Dixie) and Claude Carlton Firestone III; sisters Claudia Jane Shiflett and Cynthia Sue (Bill) Morgan. Grandchildren surviving include Ashley Gresham Cleary (Ryan), Brooke Gresham Laney (Kevin), Keri Ann Gresham, Kelcie Jane Davis Cook (Jordan), Karly Cheyenne Davis and Maree Dostart. Great grandchildren surviving include Ayden Cain Maddox, Ansley Kate Laney, Knox Alexander Cason and Piper Mackenzie Youngblood. A number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. The family will receive friends Sunday January 26, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Good Shepherd Funeral Home in Rome. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, January 27 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Floyd Memory Gardens. Pallbearers include Ryan Cleary, Kevin Laney, Jordan Cook, Andrew Firestone, Aaron Stoner and Steve Trammell. Honorary pallbearers are Ayden Maddox and Knox Cason. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
