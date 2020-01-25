Walter Mitchell Gregory, age 57, of Rome passed away January 23, 2020 in a local hospital. Mitchell was born October 2, 1962, in Carrabus, NC a son of Margie Goodman Beckham, and the late Walter Junior Gregory. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Junior Gregory, and step father, Roy Beckham. Survivors includes his wife, Karen Terry Gregory, daughters, Kristi (Chris) Godfrey, Rome; Heather (Phillip) Hindmon, Cedartown; mother, Margie Goodman Beckham, Rome; brothers, Scott Gregory, Rome; Lee Gregory Rome; sister, Jenine (Jimmy) Lewis, Jefferson, NC; grandchildren, Khloe Carver, Kylie Carver, Haelyn Hindmon, Logan Godfrey, Tanner Hindmon, Cooper Hindmon, Callie Hindmon, several nieces, nephews, cousins also survive. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Monday January 27, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Steve O'Neal officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the hour of service on Monday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen and are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:30 P.M. on Monday: Chris Godfrey, Phillip Hindmon, Eric Gregory, Jesse Gregory, Adam Nichols, and Scott Gregory. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
