Betty Johnson Greene, 88, of Rome, Georgia died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. She was born in Ashburn, Georgia on Jan. 2, 1931 to the late William Franklin, Sr. and Luana Roberts Johnson. Mrs. Greene moved to Valdosta as a young girl and attended Valdosta City Schools and graduated from Valdosta High School. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Janet Burrell of Decatur, AL; Scott Greene of Rome, GA; Annette and Jon Baker of Clover, SC; Paul and Brandie Greene of Rome, GA; her grandchildren, Jenny and Alex Mercieca, Ben Burrell, Bill and Jennifer Burrell, Jarrod Greene, Sydney Greene, Paul Farren Greene, Isabella Newman, Payslie Newman; her great grandchildren, Hannah Mercieca, Bailey Mercieca, Liam Burrell; her sister and brother in law, Nancy and Jack Allen of Valdosta; her brother, Robert M. Johnson of Hahira; sister in law, Wynell Greene Rogers of Smyrna, GA; brother in law, Olly W. Harris of Valdosta. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester V. Greene; two sisters and a brother in law, Arminda J. Morrison, Bea and Jim Brantley; two brothers and sisters in law, William F. (Bill), Jr. and Gerry Johnson, Thomas and Margie Johnson; sisters in law and brothers in law, Peggy Johnson, Rudene Harris, Harvey and Margie Greene, Ralph Greene. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Sunset Hill Cemetey with Mr. Marvin Greene officiating. The family will receive friends at Park Place following the service. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com Carson McLane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider donating to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association.