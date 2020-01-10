Mr. Michael Steven Green, age 57, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his residence. Mike was born in Floyd County, GA on March 28, 1962, son of the late Jimmy Marshall Green and the former, Joann Pirkle. He was a graduate of Armuchee High School and was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church. Mike was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Green was known for being dedicated, devoted, and loving to his family. Survivors include his mother, Joann Pirkle Green, Rome; a sister, Tonie Hall (John), Calhoun; a brother, Terry Marshall Green (Tammy), Calhoun. There will be no formal services. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
