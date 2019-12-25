Mr. Herman Randall "Randy" Green, age 71, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, in a Lafayette, GA health care facility. Mr. Green was born in Rome, GA on December 3, 1948, son of the late Herman W. Green and the late Helen Robinson Green. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Eddie Green and Ricky Green. He attended Armuchee High School where he excelled in baseball and football. He is survived by his sister, Gwenette Alexander (Dexter), and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00am in East View Cemetery. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate. The family wishes to thank Mr. Rick Williams and the ladies at Grace's House in Cave Spring, GA for the care they provided Randy. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Green, Herman
To send flowers to the family of Herman Green, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 27
Graveside Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
East View Cemetery
725 Kingston Ave. NE
Rome, GA 30161
725 Kingston Ave. NE
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before Herman's Graveside Service begins.