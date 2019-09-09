Sherry Teresa Grantland (Anderson), age 64, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Ms. Grantland is a native of Rome, Ga. She was born on Sept. 14, 1954 to the late Ernest Merlin Jones and Shirley Jones. Sherry is preceded in death by her husband, Tony Grantland. She is survived by daughter, Heather Waddell; Sisters, Susan Warren and Melinda Bell; Brother, Jeffrey Jones; Three grandson's, Joshua Waddell, Joseph Waddell, and Jeremy Waddell; Six Great Grandchildren; Several nieces and nephews. Sherry had many great friends and extended family. Daniels Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. Please visit www.daniels-funeralhome.com to make online condolences.