Cathy passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on December 18, 2019. She was born on September 23, 1954 in Lubbock, Texas. Her father was transferred to Columbus, Georgia where she grew up. She attended Hardaway High School. She received her undergraduate degree in Speech Pathology from the University of Georgia. She then earned a masters degree in Audiology from the University of Memphis, formally known as Memphis State. She moved to Rome, Georgia in 1978. Her first job was at Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital as an Audiologist. She then worked for Dr. Hamilton Dixon, Harbin Clinic Hearing Center and the Georgia School for the Deaf. Her passion was for the students at the School for the Deaf. She dearly loved them and her fellow co- workers. In 1979 she met her husband Richard. They were true soul mates. Cathy was the love of Richard's life and Richard was the love of her life. They were married in 1983. Cathy's motto was God first then family. She truly loved her church and was a long time active member. When Trinity began the Pumpkin Patch to support youth activities, Cathy would pick up bruised pumpkins and make pumpkin pies to be sold at the patch. She made well over 1,000 pies! Cathy was a loving, affectionate and dedicated wife and mother. One of her favorite roles was being a grandmother to Hannah. Cathy brought joy to everyone she met with a smile on her face and a forgiving heart. Cathy was preceded in death by her father, James Roy MacElhannon, and mother, Emma Jean Bohler. She is survived by her loving husband Richard, sons Richard Ansley Grant II, Adam MacElhannon Grant (Erica), Andrew Lanoff Grant, Jason Shane Weber (Laurel), Brother Gip MacElhannon (Gale), sister Jean Adams (Jerry), sister-in-law Patsy Powell (Roger), brother-in-law Fred Grant (Tara), and grandchildren, Hannah Kate Grant, Linnea Amelie Weber, Malena Elisabeth Weber, 5 nephews and 3 nieces. Cathy will be missed by her family, many friends and extended family. We will miss all of her funny stories and the love she brought into our lives. She had a way with words that can never be duplicated. A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 4 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in Mobley Hall. Refreshments will be served. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 606 Turner McCall Boulevard, Rome, Georgia 30161 in memory of Cathy.
Grant, Cathryn (Cathy)
