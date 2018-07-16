Mr. Graham D. Greene, age 82, of Rockmart, Ga., passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018, at his residence following several months of illness.
He was born in Shannon, Ga. on July 1, 1936, a son of the late Gordon Lee Greene Sr. and Eunice Graham Greene. Mr. Greene had been a resident of Rockmart since 1999, moving here from Rome. He was a former manager of the Goodyear Service Store in Rome and attended the Rockmart Church of Christ.
Mr. Greene was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Joan Williams Greene, to whom he was married on January 30, 1954, on May 30, 2017; by two brothers: Gordon Lee Greene Jr. and Gene Greene; and by two sisters, Doris Mullis and Bettye Giles.
Survivors include a daughter, Belinda Moore and her husband, David, Rockmart; two grandchildren, Lorie Allred and her husband, Chris, Rockmart, and Matt Moore, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; three great grandchildren, Lauren, Abby Grace, and Camden Allred; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be heldWednesday, July 18, 2018, at 11:00 a.m.from the crypt side at the Chapel of Luke Mausoleum in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Minister Josh Clevenger officiating.
Pallbearers will include Matt Moore, Chris Allred, Jed Moore, and Dan Moore.
The family will receive friendsTuesdayevening from6 until 8 p.m.at the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home.
The family respectfully requests that flowers be omitted and memorial gifts be made in Mr. Greene's memory to The National Federation of the Blind of Georgia, 1216 Weatherstone Drive NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30324.
The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mr. Graham D. Greene.