Mr. Grady Stewart, age 78, of Rome, Ga., transitioned on Friday, June 8, 2018.
He was born in Yancey, Ga., to Eva Stewart Barner and Pryor Mitchell, Sr. He attended Main High School and worked over 40 years in security services and retail. He was a devout Jehovah’s Witness for over 40 years.
Grady was a loyal and loving family man married to his wife, Jessie H. Stewart, for 49 years. From this union, four children were born: Sonora S. Burton, V. Patrice Stewart, Shawna D. Stewart, and the late Byron K.Stewart. His eldest daughter is Sandra S. Boyd.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his son, six brothers and one sister. Survivors include his sisters, Lola F. Barner, Mildred M. Douglas, Helen M. Brooks, Carolyn A. Mitchell; his brothers, Billy E. Mitchell and Pryor Mitchell, Jr.; his children, Sandra S. Boyd, Sonora S. Burton, V. Patrice Stewart, Shawna D. Stewart; special brother-in- law, Logan A. Bennett , grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; a very special aunt Eula M. Lewis; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many other loving relatives and dear friends.
The viewing will be held on Friday, June 15, 2018, with family receiving visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. at F.K. Jones Funeral Home, 1205 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., Rome, Ga., 30161. Service for Mr. Grady Stewart will be Saturday, June 16, 2018, at 11 a.m, at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2527 Cedartown Highway, Rome, GA 30161. Mr. Stewart will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Care and Direction entrusted to F. K. Jones Funeral Home.