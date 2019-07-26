Mrs. Irene M. Gore went to be home with her Lord and Savior from Rome Health and Rehabilitation on Wednesday, July 25, 2019.
Irene was born in Texas Valley, Armuchee, Georgia, on June 20, 1932, daughter of the late William and Tienna Quinn McAteer. She was a lifetime resident of Floyd County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence A. Gore Sr.; her brothers, Sidney McAteer, Nelson McAteer (Rachel); her sister, Betty M. Thomas (Jimmy). Irene is survived by her three children: sons, Billy L. Gore (Tammy), of Plainville, Ga., and L. Allen Gore Jr., of Rome, Ga.; and daughter, Tina R. Dobson (Tim), of Silver Creek, Ga. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Summer McBurnett (Chris), Amanda Bailey (Andrew), Austin Gore (Samantha), D.J. Brock (Katy), Thomas Dobson, Tyler Dobson, and Trisha Dobson, and six great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from noon until the funeral hour at 2:00 p.m. at Daniel's Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The families may be reached at their individual homes.