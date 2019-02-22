Mr. Gordon "Ray" Sweatt, age 85, of Lindale, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Sweatt was born in Logan County, Kentucky, on July 31, 1933, son of the late Ellis Eldon Sweatt and the late Alta Ailene Slaughter Sweatt. He attended Rome Boys High School. Prior to his retirement, he had been associated with Rome Provision Company (now Curtis Packing Company), retiring as a shipping manager.
He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Morris and Glenn Sweatt.
Survivors include his wife, the former Sylvia Jean Jones, to whom he was married on August 16, 1952; a daughter, Lynn Mullen Baldwin, Lindale; three sisters, Barbara Boozer, Sue Quinn, and Betty Brownlow, all of Rome; three grandchildren, Amanda Hutchins, Jamie Studdard, and Ethan Mullen; six great grandchildren, one great, great grandchild, several niece and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Ricky Studdard will officiate. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence
Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and include William Quinn, Devyn Collins, Ethan Mullen, David Morris, Ray Shaad, and Torrey Hutchins.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.