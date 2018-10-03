Mr. Gordon Lee Miller, age 81, of Cave Spring, passed away at his residence on September 30, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Miller was born on January 6, 1937,in Rome, Ga., the f the late Douglas H. Miller and the late Connie Carver Miller. r. Miller graduated from Pepperell High School. He worked for years as a mechanic at Harley Davidson of Atlanta and then came back to Rome and worked at Celanese Textiles. He was a farmer and cattleman. Mr. Miller loved to hunt but his passion was rabbit hunting. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Hoyt Miller and D. H. Miller.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janice Mills Miller; his daughters, Nadine West (Buddy) and Rhonda Dunn (Greg); his grandchildren, Jeremy May, Kyle May, and Kolt Dunn; and his sister, Barbara Ann Earnhart.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Reverend Mark Purser officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, from 1:00 p.m. until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.