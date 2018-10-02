Mr. Gordon Lee Miller, age 81, of Cave Spring, passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 30, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with The Reverend Mark Purser officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, from 1:00 p.m. until the service time.
A complete obituary notice will be included in the Thursday edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.