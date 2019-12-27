Michael Raiden "Mike" Goodson, aged 68, of Rome, GA, passed away at his residence, Sunday, December 22, 2019. A native of Rome and Floyd County, Mike was born September 14, 1951, son of the late William Lemuel Goodson and Bobbie Corine Ozment Muse. He grew up in the Memphis, TN, area and spent the greater part of his life in Cordova, Al. Mike was a member of the Bartlett, TN, Masonic Lodge #211 F&AM. He loved NASCAR and University of Alabama football. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Renee Espey Goodson, a brother, Robert Douglas Goodson, and a nephew, Michael Jason Minshew. Mike is survived by a daughter, Nikki Radford of Cartersville, GA; three grandchildren, Brady Goodson, Brooke Radford and Brandon Radford; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy and Steve Minshew of Rome, Kimberly and Terry Naranjo of Brooklyn, NY, and Candace and Paul Boecler of Cartersville, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Julie Goodson of Collierville, TN; special nephew, Chance Espey. Several other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends also survive. Mike's family will have a Gathering of Friends Saturday evening, December 28, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Salmon Funeral Home. Mike will be cremated, and a private inurnment service will be held at a later date. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Michael Raiden "Mike" Goodson.
