Mr. Leon Godfrey, 90, of Centre, formerly of Cave Spring, died Friday evening, January 17, 2020 at his residence following a short illness. A native of Cherokee County, Alabama, Mr. Godfrey was born August 18, 1929, a son of the late William Robert Godfrey and the late Gertrude Ellis Godfrey. Mr. Godfrey joined the U.S. Army at an early age, and served as a front line battle medic during the Korean Conflict. Returning home, he was associated with Inland Container for over 20 years, and retired from the Georgia School for the Deaf maintenance department after 28 years. Mr. Godfrey was a member of the Rehoboth Baptist Church and in March of 2020 would have been a member of the Mackey Lodge #120 F. & A. M. for 60 years. Mr. Godfrey was married to the former Evelyn Twilley, July 2, 1960, and was preceded in death by her May 28, 2017. Besides his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Roland Godfrey, and by a sister, Mrs. Doris Shaw. Survivors include two daughters, Ms. Carol Godfrey Lambert and Mrs. Karen (Jim) Nesbit, all of Centre; and five grandchildren, Jonathan (Jennifer) Lane, Chris (Lynn) Studdard, Jeremy Studdard, Tiffany (Ryan) Evans, and Jessica Nesbit. Nine great-grandchildren, Finley Lane, Adeline Lane, Hunter Studdard, Logan Studdard, Faith Evans, Brock Evans, Katelyn Grinstead, Jeremy Messenger and Josh Messenger; three brothers Therron Godfrey of Augusta, James Godfrey of Chattanooga, and Gayle Godfrey of Cave Spring, and a number of nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services for Mr. Godfrey will be held Tuesday afternoon, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 P. M. EST at John House's Cave Spring Chapel with Rev. Paul Talley officiating. Interment will follow in the Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of the American Legion will present military honors, and the Mackey Lodge #120 F. & A. M. will have charge of the graveside rites. Mr. Godfrey's nephews will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. EST. John House's Cave Spring Chapel.
Godfrey, Kenneth
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Godfrey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.