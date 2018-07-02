Mrs. Gloria Leola Daniel, age 88, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Acworth.
Mrs. Daniel was the daughter of the late Rufus G. Simons and the late Alma Mercedes Bledsoe Simons. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Alma Elaine Daniel. She worked as a Nursing Assistant and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Daniel, of Acworth.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedartown. The Rev. Jamie Hutcheson will officiate.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.