Gloria Jean Chastain, age 74, passed away on Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Cedartown. She was born on January 16, 1944 in Akron, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Floyd Edward Blake and the late Cordelia Adams Blake. Gloria was of Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death
by her husband whom she married on January 28, 1961, Denis J. Chastain; her daughter, Barbara Jean Simpson; and her four brothers.
Gloria is survived by her daughters, Tammy Jo Kelley, Dee-Dee Chastain, Tina Reynolds and Barbie Chastain; her son, J.W. Simpson; her grandchildren, Jamie Simpson, Candice Chastain, Kristi Jean Kelley, Jessica Reynolds and Jay Chastain; and several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, July 15, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Oaknoll Chapel. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 15, 2018, at the funeral home from 12:00 until the service hour.
Miller and Richards Oaknoll Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve Mrs. Chastain’s family, please visit www.oaknollchapel.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.