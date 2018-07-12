Glenn Farrell Gamble began his journey on April 2, 1949 in Trenton, Ga.; after many happy years in Rome, his earthly journey ended on July 4, 2018.
Glenn worked hard at Georgia Power as a boiler turbine mechanic for 35 years. When he retired at the age of 60, he happily spent his days continuing to work with his hands in his wood shop, using his masterful carpentry skills to create and his mechanical talents to tinker and make repairs. He loved to be able to show what projects he completed or what broken object he had transformed or restored to good working order. He truly found joy in these simple accomplishments.
As life progressed, Glenn met his love, Margie, and they married two years later on June 17, 1973. The couple was blessed to have a son, Chan. Glenn was very proud of his son’s achievements and the man he grew up to be. Chan is now married to Amanda, and Glenn’s blessings were complete when his beautiful granddaughter, Maggie, entered into his life. Glenn was a very proud Grandpa and, as grandpas do, he doted on sweet Maggie.
Glenn was content with a simple life spent with his beloved family near and found fulfillment in vacations with them to the beach or mountains, where he enjoyed serenity and beauty with those he loved. We will truly miss Glenn, but find comfort in knowing he is now with family and loved ones that entered Heaven’s gate before him. We know he is eternally without pain and surrounded by incomparable beauty in the presence of his Heavenly Father.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 11 a.m. at his home, 133 Glendale Road, Rome, Ga. All friends and family are welcome.